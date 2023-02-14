UAE’s COP28 leader: ‘Fight climate change, not each other’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ pick to lead the upcoming COP28 climate talks in Dubai has called on the world to “fight climate change, not each other.” His comments Tuesday directly address the anger activists have felt over his selection. Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., also described the upcoming United Nations negotiations as an “unprecedented opportunity to engage the energy industry in a technological revolution.” His speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai sought to present his nominated presidency as a bridge between oil companies and climate activists long suspicious of the industry’s influence on efforts to limit carbon emissions. Whether it will, however, remains in question.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.