2 wounded, 1 has medical problem in Memphis mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded and a third person has suffered a medical problem in a shooting stemming from a fight at a large mall in suburban Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis police and other law enforcement agencies went to Wolfchase Galleria in east Memphis at about 4:50 p.m. after receiving an emergency call of shots being fired. Officers found one man who was critically wounded. Police say he was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Another man who was wounded was taken to a different hospital by a private car in non-critical condition.

