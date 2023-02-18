Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 9:36 PM

Jones scores 23, Weber State beats Portland State 65-57

KTVZ

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Jones finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds to power Weber State to a 65-57 victory over Portland State on Saturday night.

Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 10 and Alex Tew added nine points for the Wildcats (15-13, 10-5 Big Sky Conference).

The Vikings (12-16, 6-9) were led by Cameron Parker with 25 points and six assists. Isaiah Johnson pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks, while Bobby Harvey scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Weber State hosts Eastern Washington and Portland State travels to play Montana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content