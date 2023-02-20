Assistance League of Bend’s Operation School Bell to provide new clothes to 950 C.O. students

Through their Operation School Bell® program, Assistance League of Bend is providing new clothing to 950 Central Oregon students this winter.

Like the fall clothing campaign, students shop for new school clothes at the Redmond and Bend Walmart stores on designated shopping days.

Assistance League of Bend partners with the Family Access Network advocates at each school to identify children in need. These students are able to select new school clothes that fit and make them feel better about themselves using Assistance League of Bend "tickets to shop" valued at $100 for students in grades K-12 and $125 for students in grades 6-12.

Assistance League of Bend continues to see a rising need to provide local children with basic clothing items. One in five local children lives in poverty. In addition to meeting essential clothing needs, Assistance League of Bend has found that new clothes elevate a child’s self-esteem, promote peer acceptance, improve attendance, foster learning, improve graduation rates, and inspire hope.

Contact Marsha Bechtold at operationschoolbell@assistanceleaguebend.org or 541-389-2075, to learn more about Operation School Bell.

Assistance League of Bend -- a 21 Cares for Kids partner -- is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization making a difference in the lives of children and adults facing hardships like poverty, homelessness and cancer in Deschutes County. Please visit their website www.assistanceleague.org/bend for more information.