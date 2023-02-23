Turkey cuts bank rate even as it grapples with earthquake

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank has resumed its policy of lowering a key interest rate, even as the country grapples with high inflation and the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. The bank on Thursday cut the benchmark policy rate by 0.5 percentage point, down to 8.5%. Previously it had slashed the rate by 5 percentage points – down to 9% – between August and November, but had left rates unchanged since then. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 has killed more than 43,500 people in Turkey and destroyed 164,000 buildings. The bank said the earthquake would not impact Turkey’s economy in the medium term.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.