US, Russia FMs talk briefly at G-20 with relations at a low

NEW DELHI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have spoken briefly at a meeting of top diplomats from the Group of 20 nations. The short encounter on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in New Delhi was the highest level in-person contact between the two countries since relations between Washington and Moscow plummeted over Russia’s now year—old invasion of Ukraine. U.S. officials said Blinken told Lavrov during the roughly 10-munute chat that U.S. support for Ukraine is unwavering, that Russia should return to the New START arms control treaty and that Russia should release detained American Paul Whelan.

