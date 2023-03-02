Blinken met with Russian foreign minister for first time since Ukraine war began

By Kylie Atwood and Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi, according to a State Department official traveling with Blinken.

The meeting comes as tensions remain high over Ukraine and Russia’s suspension of the New START treaty.

Blinken and Lavrov spoke for roughly 10 minutes, the official said. In the conversation, Blinken called on Russia to release detained American Paul Whelan, resume participation with New START and underscored US support for Ukraine, according to the US official.

The last time Blinken and Lavrov met in person was before the Russian invasion.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.