Johnson, N. Colorado beat Portland State in Big Sky tourney

By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Matt Johnson led Northern Colorado with 22 points and Dalton Knecht sealed the victory with a layup with 56 seconds remaining as the Bears knocked off Portland State 84-80 on Saturday in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

Johnson was 6 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Bears (12-19). Knecht added 18 points while going 7 of 18 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the foul line, and they also had six rebounds. Daylen Kountz recorded 18 points and was 4 of 11 shooting and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line.

Cameron Parker led the way for the Vikings (12-19) with 23 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Jorell Saterfield added 14 points for Portland State. In addition, Hunter Woods had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Northern Colorado went into halftime ahead of Portland State 40-33. Johnson scored 13 points in the half. Kountz scored 16 points in the second half for Northern Colorado.

