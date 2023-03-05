4 children die in fire in southwestern Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police say a fire in a southwestern town has killed four children and injured their parents. The fire broke out around 7 a.m. on Sunday in one of the apartments in a residential building in Novi Pazar, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Belgrade. Police said that firefighters came to the scene within minutes after receiving a call but that the apartment was already well alight. Firefighters found all the children in one room and they apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning, a statement said. The parents were in another room and have been hospitalized.

