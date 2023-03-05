Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

By KCTV5 Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Jackson Mahomes, the social media influencer and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been accused by the owner of an Overland Park restaurant of assaulting her and shoving a waiter in separate incidents.

The alleged incident happened Feb. 25, 2023, at Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. Video circulating online shows Jackson Mahomes, 22, kissing Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old owner of the restaurant located at 6995 W. 151st Street.

The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 that it would not release a report on the incident, but did release a statement.

“The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 813-474-TIPS.”

Jackson Mahomes’ lawyer, Brandon Davies provided KCTV5 with a statement Saturday.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

Jackson Mahomes began to grow some notoriety in recent years due to his following on TikTok and Instagram. After the Chiefs’ most recent Super Bowl win, he appeared on stage at the Union Station parade celebration along with his brother.

