Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — The sister of an American killed in an attack in Mexico says that she and he both had a bad feeling about the trip. Zalandria Brown tells The Associated Press over the phone that her brother Zindell Brown was worried about taking his first trip outside the country. He went down with a group of friends including one woman who was treating herself to cosmetic surgery and another who was celebrating his 34th birthday. She says her brother was extremely close to her. He was a carpenter who liked to play video games in his spare time.

