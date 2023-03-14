Hundreds of flights canceled as winter storm moves into Northeast

By Marnie Hunter, CNN

Hundreds of flights were canceled in the United States Tuesday and more than 1,200 delayed as a winter storm bringing heavy snow, winds and coastal flooding moved into the Northeast.

As of 10 a.m. ET, more than 680 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 1,200 flights were delayed.

Boston Logan and LaGuardia both had about 180 cancellations, with more than 100 at Newark Liberty.

Boston Logan advised travelers to check with their airlines on flight status before coming to the airport.

Newark Liberty International Airport also urged travelers to check with their airlines before heading to the airport and to allow extra travel time.

“Today, a wintry mix of snow and rain is expected in the NJ/NY metro area. These conditions, and anticipated wind gusts, may cause hazardous travel conditions,” Newark airport tweeted Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines has issued a Northeast weather waiver for travel on Tuesday and Wednesday. American, United, Southwest, JetBlue and Spirit have also issued waivers that allow passengers to reschedule at no cost for a limited time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.