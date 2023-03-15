Cup-hungry Boston Bruins shrug off shot at NHL records

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have been cruising through the regular season,and racking up milestones along the way. They could amass the most wins in NHL history and the most points, too. The players and coaches say they don’t care. Team president Cam Neely says they are playing for the Stanley Cup. The Bruins were the fastest team in NHL history to 100 points and 50 wins, and the first one to clinch a playoff berth this year. They have a chance to break the records of 62 wins and 132 points.

