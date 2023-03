New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz injured his knee while celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday night. The All-Star right-hander had just finished pitching a perfect ninth inning when the injury occurred in Miami. Díaz isn’t the first player injured while celebrating, it’s happened many other times in baseball and other sports.

By The Associated Press

