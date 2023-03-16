Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:25 AM

Georgia’s Jalen Carter gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine

KTVZ

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Carter has been sentenced to 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine. Carter is projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft. He must complete 50 hours of community service and a state-approved defensive driving course. Willock and Chandler LeCroy died in the January crash, which happened hours after Georgia celebrated its second consecutive national championship.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content