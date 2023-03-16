Georgia’s Jalen Carter gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to a crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Carter has been sentenced to 12 months’ probation and a $1,000 fine. Carter is projected as one of the top players in next month’s NFL draft. He must complete 50 hours of community service and a state-approved defensive driving course. Willock and Chandler LeCroy died in the January crash, which happened hours after Georgia celebrated its second consecutive national championship.

