Kansas’ Self, recovering from heart procedure, to miss game

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self will miss the defending national champion Jayhawks’ NCAA Tournament first-round game against Howard in Des Moines, Iowa. The school made the announcement about two hours before tipoff. Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as acting head coach while Self continues to recover from a heart procedure performed last week. Self traveled to Des Moines with the Jayhawks and led the team’s practice Wednesday. He didn’t attend the team’s media availability. Roberts said Self had returned to the hotel to rest. Last week the 60-year-old Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed to help treat the blocked arteries.

