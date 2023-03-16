Man United cruises past Betis to Europa League quarterfinals

Manchester United cruised into the quarterfinals of the Europa League after a 1-0 victory at Real Betis in the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter. Marcus Rashford produced a clinical finish in the 56th minute to help United advance on a 5-1 aggregate score in the second-tier European competition. Rashford’s 27th goal of the season came after the striker wasted several decent chances to put the visitors ahead at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville. United won the Europa League in 2017.

