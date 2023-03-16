Miami brings balance, unselfishness into NCAA Tournament

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Miami is one of only two teams that made the NCAA Tournament’s field of 68 to have four players averaging at least 13 points per game. That means they’re deep, balanced and poised to possibly make another run. The Hurricanes are seeded fifth in the Midwest Region and open the tournament on Friday against 12th-seeded Drake in Albany, New York. The Hurricanes were in the last 14 editions of the AP Top 25 this season, something only 12 other schools can say. They were the ACC’s regular-season co-champions, as well as the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.

