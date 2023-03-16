Russian authorities detain dissident ex-mayor

MOSCOW (AP) — A former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city has been detained on charges that could land him behind bars as part of authorities’ efforts to muzzle dissent. Yevgeny Roizman is a sharp critic of the Kremlin and one of the most visible and charismatic opposition figures in Russia. He enjoyed broad popularity while serving as mayor of Yekaterinburg which is a city of 1.5 million in the Ural Mountains. Roizman was accused last year of discrediting the Russian military and was barred from attending public events, using the internet, telephone or mail and communicating with anyone other than his lawyers and close family. He could face a prison term if convicted on charges of reposting material related to a banned opposition group. Roizman was detained on Thursday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.