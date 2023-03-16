Three finalists chosen for High Desert Middle School principal; community forum set

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Families, staff and community members are invited to meet the three finalists for the principal position at High Desert Middle School during a community forum Friday evening.

Attendees will get a chance to ask questions, see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists. The new principal will begin July 1.

Candidates will meet families, staff and the community Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the school’s library.

Finalists are:

Jessica Gambee is currently the Assistant Principal at Mary Fay Pendleton K-8 School in Oceanside, California, a position she has held for one year. Prior to that, Gambee served as the Assistant Principal at West Salem High School for one year and as a middle school instructional coach for two years. Gambee has 6 years classroom experience.

Matt Kitchen is currently the Assistant Principal at Mountain View High School in Bend, a position he has held for five years. Prior to that, he served as the Dean of Students and Graduation Coach at Bend Senior High School for one year. Kitchen has 11 years of classroom experience.

Jessica Reilly is currently the Assistant Principal at Shaw Heights Middle School in Westminster, Colorado, a position she has held for three years. Prior to that, Reilly was a middle school Dean of Students for three years. Reilly has 17 years of classroom experience.