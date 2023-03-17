Germany coach Flick to test out new players in friendlies

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Hansi Flick picked five uncapped players for upcoming friendlies in an experimental first squad since being eliminated in the group stage at the World Cup. Germany is hosting the European Championship next year and will try to start building momentum in games at home against Peru on March 25 and against Belgium three days later. The new faces include Brentford winger Kevin Schade. Those left out include Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger and Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan.

