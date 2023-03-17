Norwegian skiers edge Switzerland in team event at finals

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Norway has won the mixed team parallel event at the World Cup Finals after Timon Haugan beat his Swiss opponent Semyel Bissig in the decisive run. Livio Simonet and Andrea Ellenberger gave Switzerland a 2-1 lead in the final. But Haugan’s triumph handed Norway the victory as its faster run times broke a 2-2 tie. Only six nations took part in the event. It was likely held for the last time in its current format with teams consisting of two men and two women. The United States was among the teams skipping the event after winning the world title last month. Olympic champion Austria beat Germany 4-0 to place third.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.