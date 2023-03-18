Leeds boosts EPL survival hopes in 4-2 win at Wolverhampton

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Rasmus Kristensen scored just seconds after coming on and Leeds withstood a late comeback to beat Wolverhampton 4-2 and move out of the Premier League relegation zone. Kristensen’s goal in the 62nd minute extended Leeds’ lead to 3-0 following strikes by Jack Harrison and Luke Ayling before Wolves got back into the match at Molineux. Jonny’s volley from more than 35 yards out made it 3-1 in the 65th minute and Matheus Cunha scored eight minutes later. But Wolves lost momentum when Jonny was shown a red card in the 84th minute for a reckless challenge on Ayling. Rodrigo added a fourth goal for the visitors in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

