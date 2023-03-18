Pageau, Sorokin lead Islanders to 4-1 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots for his 25th win of the season, and the New York Islanders beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1. Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock, and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Pierre Engvall extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Pulock’s goal. Kevin Labanc scored his 12th goal of the season for the Sharks and Kaapo Kahkonen made 29 saves in his 17th loss of the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.