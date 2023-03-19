Swiss skier Zenhaeusern leads season-ending World Cup slalom

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Swiss skier Ramon Zenhaeusern maintained his slim chance of winning the World Cup slalom title by posting the fastest opening-run time in the last race of the season. Zenhaeusern must win the race and hope for his rivals Lucas Braathen and Henrik Kristoffersen to falter. The Norwegians are 1-2 in the standings with Braathen holding a lead of 32 points. Braathen finished 0.26 seconds behind Zenhaeusern in second and would secure the discipline globe by holding on to that position in the final run. Kristoffersen trailed by 0.80 in fifth.

