Cascades East Transit adds free wireless internet on select fixed routes, recreation shuttles

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit said Monday it now offers free public wireless internet on select routes — connect once and surf the web on fixed-route buses and recreation shuttles such as Mount Bachelor and Ride the River!

The free wi-fi is made possible after CET upgraded its automatic vehicle locator systems. This technology will enable CET to offer real-time updates on bus arrivals and provide better customer service. Real-time vehicle status is currently available to riders through the Passio GO! app and is expected to roll out to other mobile services later in the year.

“We’re excited about big upgrades coming to Cascades East Transit making it easier and more pleasant to ride. The technology that provides public wi-fi on our buses will also enable us to add real-time signage at key bus stops and provide bigger upgrades in the future,” noted Eric Lint, Program and Strategy Manager at CET.

Riders will only need to connect once to the “CET WiFi” network and they will remain connected on all supported CET buses.

Internet access is provided via the Verizon cellular network and subject to the same coverage limitations as cell phone service in Central Oregon; therefore, rural community connectors outside of Bend and Redmond may experience gaps in service.

Wi-fi service is currently not available on CET’s Dial-A-Ride and deviated flex-route services such as Route 25 (Crooked River Ranch to Redmond) and Route 20 (Warm Springs to Madras).

Visit https://cascadeseasttransit.com/wifi/ for additional wi-fi information and troubleshooting.

Cascades East Transit is the public transportation provider for Central Oregon operating bus and on- demand services throughout Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson Counties and Warm Springs. Currently, all of CET’s bus services are free, with the exception of recreation shuttles like Mt. Bachelor, Ride the River, and Lava Butte. Learn more about CET’s services and career opportunities at cascadeseasttransit.com.