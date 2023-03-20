The Center Foundation announces renewed ‘Varsity Sponsorship’ with Pahlisch Homes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Foundation is proud to announce Pahlisch Homes has renewed their Varsity Sponsorship for 2023-2026. Since 2016, Pahlisch Homes has supported The Center Foundation and their mission to care for the physical and mental health and safety of young people.

As a Varsity Sponsor, Pahlisch Homes will provide $25,000 per year in financial support to The Center Foundation in order to support injury prevention and concussion education, and athletic training services to students across Central Oregon.

“We are excited to partner with The Center Foundation and support their efforts in making a difference in our community,” said Dan Pahlisch, President of Pahlisch Homes. “Pahlisch Homes is committed to giving back and supporting causes that matter most to our customers and employees. Supporting The Center Foundation is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate our dedication to the health and vitality of the people in Central Oregon.”

For over 20 years, The Center Foundation has provided certified athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools. This high school sports medicine program serves more than 7,000 students at over 1,700 sporting events each year, managing injuries and concussions and educating young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families.

Foundation programs also deliver brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, free multi-sport helmets to children in need, and education seminars and conferences for health care professionals.

As a nonprofit organization, The Center Foundation relies on support from donors, sponsors, and community partners to provide athletic training services and care to students across Central Oregon,” notes Sandy Visnack, Executive Director of The Center Foundation. “As our community grows, so does the need for the sports medicine and injury prevention services provided by our organization. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Pahlisch Homes and grateful for their ongoing support.”

For more information about The Center Foundation and sponsorship, contact Ms. Visnack at 541-322-2399 or via email at svisnack@centerfoundation.org.

About Pahlisch Homes

The Pahlisch Homes story began in the Willamette Valley in 1983 when Bev and Dennis Pahlisch broke ground on their first homes. As Northwest homebuilders, the Pahlisch Homes team has always been committed to creating lasting communities that reflect the local cultures and values. Spanning over 40 years, the Pahlisch Homes legacy continues to grow. Dennis and Bev’s children now carry on the legacy of building quality, premium homes and designing neighborhoods that will be enjoyed for generations to come.

About The Center Foundation