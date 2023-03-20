Three people stabbed in incident at high school in Nova Scotia

By Paula Newton, CNN

Police in Halifax, Nova Scotia say three people were stabbed in an incident at a high school Monday morning.

In a statement, Halifax Regional Police say three people were injured and all were taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officers took one person, a youth who is a student at the school, into custody at approximately 9:31 a.m.

Police continue to conduct a search of the school in Bedford, Nova Scotia, a suburb of Halifax.

The school has been closed for the remainder of the day. Police and school board officials are working with school administration to safely release students and staff from the property.

The incident comes nearly three years after a mass shooting that killed 22 people, unfolding over the course of 12 hours between April 18 and 19.

Of the 22 people killed, 13 were shot and nine died in house fires, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

