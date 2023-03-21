Banchero scores 18 as Magic beat struggling Wizards 122-112
By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Pablo Banchero had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Washington Wizards 122-112. Orlando won for the first time in eight games against Washington. Gary Harris scored 22 points for the Magic, and Franz Wagner had 20 points. Reserve guard Cole Anthony finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points for the Wizards, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.