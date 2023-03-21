Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:11 PM

Clouds thicken; temperatures remain mild

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... 

Overnight we saw clouds thicken after a mostly clear day yesterday. Those clouds will stay with us throughout the day today but we should stay mostly dry. A few cities carry a 20-30% chance of rain before tonight -- Sisters, Bend, Sunriver, and La Pine. Temperatures look to stay pretty consistent with yesterdays in the high 40s to low 50s, but winds have subsided from the gusty 10-15 mph we felt yesterday.

Overnight our chance of precipitation increases as we prepare for the next storm system. After midnight we'll see a 40-50% chance of rain throughout the region. Lows will remain in the low 30s as the cloud cover traps some of the heat from the sunshine of the day.

Thursday we'll see more of stormy weather with cooling temperatures, mixed precipitation, and winds picking back up.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW... 

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON! 

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content