Clouds thicken; temperatures remain mild

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Overnight we saw clouds thicken after a mostly clear day yesterday. Those clouds will stay with us throughout the day today but we should stay mostly dry. A few cities carry a 20-30% chance of rain before tonight -- Sisters, Bend, Sunriver, and La Pine. Temperatures look to stay pretty consistent with yesterdays in the high 40s to low 50s, but winds have subsided from the gusty 10-15 mph we felt yesterday.

Overnight our chance of precipitation increases as we prepare for the next storm system. After midnight we'll see a 40-50% chance of rain throughout the region. Lows will remain in the low 30s as the cloud cover traps some of the heat from the sunshine of the day.

Thursday we'll see more of stormy weather with cooling temperatures, mixed precipitation, and winds picking back up.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!