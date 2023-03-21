George leaves with injury as Clippers lose to Thunder
By BETH HARRIS
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George got hurt in the fourth quarter of the team’s 101-100 loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. George went down hard under the Thunder’s basket with 4:38 remaining. He lay on his back for several minutes before being helped to his feet. Supported by staff on either side, George headed to the locker room, appearing to barely be able to put any weight on his right leg. His potential loss could prove costly to a team harboring hopes of winning its first NBA championship. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points against his former team.