Washington Mystics hire Ashlee McGee as assistant coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Mystics have hired Ashlee McGee as an assistant coach. McGee was a video coordinator for the Minnesota Lynx from 2020-2022 and a video and player development associate for the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2021-2023. She was also an advanced scout for the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2018 season and has been a video coordinator for USA Basketball since 2022. Prior to her stints with Minnesota and Los Angeles, McGee was an assistant coach on multiple women’s college basketball staffs, including James Madison and Milwaukee. She began her coaching career as a graduate assistant and assistant coach at Tennessee State from 2010-2014.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.