FAU doesn’t want the slipper, it wants March Madness crown
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Some may consider Florida Atlantic as one of the Cinderellas left in the men’s NCAA Tournament field. But the ninth-seeded Owls aren’t looking for a slipper to wear at the Sweet 16 dance in the East Region. The team from Boca Raton, Florida, that plays in what opponents consider a high school gym will go up against fourth-seeded Tennessee this week. At 33-3, FAU’s win total ties Houston for the best among those still alive in March Madness.