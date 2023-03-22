Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover aiming for Paris Games

LONDON (AP) — Two-time Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover is making another comeback in a bid to qualify for a fourth Summer Games. The mother of three says she is representing a “whole community of parents” in elite sport. The 36-year-old Glover won a gold medal in the coxless pair in 2012 and 2016. She then reversed a decision to retire to place fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 a year after giving birth to twins. She became the first mother to compete in rowing for Britain at the Olympics and afterward said “this really is it.” Glover says she still feels the need to be challenged.

