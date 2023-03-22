Police: 2 school administrators shot at Denver high school

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say two school administrators were shot and wounded at a Denver high school Wednesday morning and the suspect remained at large. Police say one of the administrators was critically injured and is undergoing surgery. The second victim was in stable condition. It was unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the school. Earlier this month students from the school skipped class and and marched to Colorado’s state Capitol to demand stricter gun laws, following the death of a fellow student who was shot while sitting in a car near school.

