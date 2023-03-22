Proposed heavyweight fight between Fury-Usyk appears off

LONDON (AP) — The proposed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk to become the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since 2000 appears to be off. Usyk promoter Alex Krassyuk says the Ukrainian’s team ended negotiations because Fury was “putting so many obstacles in front of making the deal.” Usyk is the WBA, WBO and IBF champion. He went on social media last week to accept Fury’s terms for a proposed April 29 fight in London. That notably included a 70-30 split of the earnings from the bout in favor of Fury, the WBC titleholder. They were given a deadline of April 1 by the WBA to officially agree to a deal.

