Russia, Belarus barred from next season’s ice hockey worlds

ZURICH (AP) — Russia and Belarus teams have been excluded by the International Ice Hockey Federation from all its world championships next season. The decision includes the 2024 women’s event being hosted in the United States. The IIHF cites security concerns for players, competition staff and fans because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It will extend the countries’ exclusion beyond two years when the 2023-24 season is over. The women’s worlds is set to be played in U.S. cities in March or April next year and the men’s event in the Czech Republic is scheduled next May.

