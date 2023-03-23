Adam Wainwright headed to injured list with groin injury

Adam Wainwright was in line for his seventh opening day start. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals right-hander instead will begin what’s slated to be his final season on the injured list with a groin injury. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says the 41-year-old Wainwright could miss several weeks. The pitcher apparently strained his groin in a workout ahead of Team USA’s game with Japan in the championship of the World Baseball Classic. Wainwright went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA over eight innings to help the U.S. reach the final.

