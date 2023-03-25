Local equine rescue hosts class for trail riders to teach injury treatment, ‘technical’ rescue skills

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Central Oregon horse rescue that cares for neglected and abused horses is hosting an emergency rescue class for trail riders this weekend.

Mustangs To The Rescue is a all-volunteer, non-profit that supports animals and the public with assistance, resources and educational opportunities. This weekend the rescue is hosting a special Technical Large Animal Emergency Rescue Class (TLAER Class) for horse trail riders.

Today we spoke with the instructor of the class, Rebecca Husted, about why the course is not only fun to teach, but vital.

"This one (class) is specifically for trail riders. People who want to take their horses out into the back country or trail ride close to home, and they might have a problem."

Husted continued, "So sometimes that'll have to do with the trailer on the way to the trail, but what happens if you get on the trail and your 15 miles out and your horse slips and has a problem, maybe they get hurt, or maybe you get hurt."

If you couldn't make it out today, the class will run on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for anyone who is previously enrolled.

If you are not currently enrolled, but would like to attend the last day of the special class, you can send an email with questions to info@mustangstotherescue.org or a one-time payment to the Mustangs' Venmo address @MustangsToTheRescue and include the note “TLAER” when paying.