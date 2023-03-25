Myanmar lawyer accused of helping army slain by guerrillas

BANGKOK (AP) — A veteran corporate lawyer has been shot dead in Myanmar’s biggest city by self-proclaimed urban guerrillas, highlighting the bloody struggle between the military government and its foes. A business colleague, local media and the guerrilla group say Min Tayza Nyunt Tin was shot multiple times on Friday in Yangon. The guerrilla group calling itself Urban Owls in a statement accused copyright lawyer Min Tayza of being a business associate of the country’s military leaders and claimed he helped them launder money in order to buy real estate and business assets abroad in deals totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. The claims could not be independently verified. Urban guerrillas have carried out targeted killings, arson and small bombings since 2021.

