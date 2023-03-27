Australian soldier charged over Afghan killing freed on bail

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian magistrate has released on bail a former elite soldier charged with murder for allegedly killing an unarmed man in Afghanistan. The magistrate agreed with the former soldier’s lawyers that Oliver Schulz would face danger from Muslim extremists in prison. Australian Broadcasting Corp. broadcast helmet footage allegedly showing Schulz shooting a local man three times as he lay on his back in a wheat field in 2012. A military investigation found evidence that Australian troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians during the 20 years Australian military personnel served in the country. Schulz is among 19 current and former special forces soldiers the report said could face charges for illegal conduct in Afghanistan.

