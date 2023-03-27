LA Rams re-sign DL Marquise Copeland, slowing roster exodus

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams re-signed defensive lineman Marquise Copeland. The move temporarily halts their wholesale roster exodus after the team’s first losing season in six years. Copeland spent most of his first 2 1/2 NFL seasons on the Rams’ practice squad before the team signed him to the active roster in November 2021. He has played in 25 games with nine starts on the line. Copeland is just the second free agent to re-sign this offseason with the Rams, whose roster has been badly depleted while the club attempts to reset its payroll after years of high-profile acquisitions

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.