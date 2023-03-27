Mavericks end 4-game skid vs. Pacers to stay in playoff hunt

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Luka Doncic finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists just hours after his most recent technical foul and one-game suspension were rescinded and led the Dallas Mavericks past the Indiana Pacers 127-104. The Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak and moved a half-game behind the Lakers and Oklahoma City for the final two play-in spots in the Western Conference. Bennedict Mathurin had 22 points to lead the Pacers, who were missing three starters and a key backup. The Pacers have lost three straight. But after a back-and-forth first quarter, Dallas opened the second on a 14-2 run to make it 43-29. The Pacers never recovered.

