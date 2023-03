Bend's Strictly Organic Coffee is featuring artworks by local artist and environmentalist Lee Stevenson, who in 2006 founded Project Ponderosa , a program where volunteers grow thousands of seedlings to plant and to raise funds for their schools and Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.