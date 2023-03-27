San Diego State shutting down foes with disruptive defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher wants players to think defense before offense, and the approach is working. The fifth-seeded Aztecs are in their first Final Four in school history thanks to a physical defense that has stifled opponents. They held NCAA Tournament overall No. 1 seed Alabama to 32% shooting in the Sweet 16 before shutting down sixth-seeded Creighton in the second half of a 57-56 victory in the South Region final. Three of four opponents in the tournament shot just 32% against San Diego State, which ranks 35th in field goal defense.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.