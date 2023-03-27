Unbeaten Gamecocks, Iowa’s Clark star in women’s Final Four

SEATTLE (AP) — South Carolina is two wins away from completing the 10th undefeated season in women’s college basketball history. The Gamecocks headline a Final Four that features tons of star power and the return of a school to the game’s grandest stage in 30 years. South Carolina, which is led by Aliyah Boston, will face Iowa and Caitlin Clark in one semifinal. LSU will play the winner of Virginia Tech and Ohio State in the other matchup Friday night. Dallas will host the national semifinals this weekend as well as the Division II and III championship games.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.