Unbeaten Gamecocks, Iowa’s Clark star in women’s Final Four
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
SEATTLE (AP) — South Carolina is two wins away from completing the 10th undefeated season in women’s college basketball history. The Gamecocks headline a Final Four that features tons of star power and the return of a school to the game’s grandest stage in 30 years. South Carolina, which is led by Aliyah Boston, will face Iowa and Caitlin Clark in one semifinal. LSU will play the winner of Virginia Tech and Ohio State in the other matchup Friday night. Dallas will host the national semifinals this weekend as well as the Division II and III championship games.