MountainStar Family Relief Nursery launches annual ‘Keep Kids Safe’ campaign

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery believes that every child deserves the best start possible. It’s child abuse prevention programs keeps Central Oregon children safe, parents successful, and build communities of hope.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month, and MountainStar invites the community to join its annual Keep Kids Safe Campaign as they raise awareness and funds to provide services to families across the region. MountainStar is hosting multiple events throughout April and May and invites community members to stay up to date, help spread the word, and join in raising critical funds for local babies and toddlers.

MountainStar is grateful for the opportunity to host Chambers of Commerce events, benefit concerts at community venues, MountainStar Community Table fundraisers, and family focused Communities for Kids events. These events will feature delicious food and drinks, exciting prizes, and great conversations on ways to increase community resilience and keep vulnerable babies and toddlers safe. These events will raise awareness and support for MountainStar's services at each of its locations in Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Madras, and Prineville.

"We’re proud to come together and build resilience with children, families, and our community. At MountainStar, we see early childhood investment as one of the most important things we should be focusing on as a community. We know it takes a village to keep children safe and we are so grateful for our many community partnerships. So, if you are just getting involved, want to learn more, or ready to step up in a big way for local babies and toddlers… now is the time," says Kara Tachikawa, Executive Director of MountainStar. “Our events over the next two months are designed to create awareness, foster dialogue, and encourage action. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children and families in Central Oregon."

In April, MountainStar is also launching a new monthly giving program – Supporting Those At Risk (STAR) Champion. Monthly gifts give families living in crisis the stable support they need. To say thank you, local businesses are stepping up with a special gift to honor MountainStar’s STAR Champions. Follow MountainStar on social media to learn more!

MountainStar has been serving the Central Oregon community for 22 years providing support and resources to families with young children at the greatest risk of abuse and neglect. With 42% of child abuse victims under the age of five, MountainStar gets involved with families facing tough challenges at a time when it matters most – the first 1,000 days of their child’s life. Children attend therapeutic early childhood classes designed for babies and toddlers living in high-stress and chaotic homes. MountainStar staff create a safe and predictable environment to respond to the individual needs of each child and their family in its program.

For more information about April events, visit MountainStar’s website at www.mtstar.org/april.

4/04 | 3-5pm – Jefferson County Communities 4 Kids @ Sahalee Park

4/05 | 3-5pm – Crook County Communities 4 Kids @ Stryker Park

4/06 | 3-5pm – Deschutes County Communities 4 Kids @ Deschutes Children's Foundation East Bend Campus

4/07 | 8-8:30am – Prineville Perk @ MountainStar Prineville

4/14 | 8-9am – Madras Coffee Cuppers @ 122 NE 10th St, Madras

4/15 | 4-7pm – Prineville’s Benefit to Keep Kids Safe @ Wild Ride Brewing

4/21 | 7-9am – La Pine Chamber Breakfast @ Location TBD

4/21 | 8:30-9:30am – Redmond Coffee Clatter @ 2724 SW Timber Ave, Redmond

4/22| 1-3pm – Madras’ Benefit to Keep Kids Safe @ Willow Creek Taproom

4/23 | 10-1pm – Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo @ Silvermoon Brewing

4/26 | 12-1pm – Prineville Community Table @ Prineville Presbyterian Church

4/27 | 4:30-6pm – Bend Chamber of Commerce Biz & Bevs @ Audi Bend

4/28 | 5-8pm – Redmond’s Benefit to Keep Kids Safe @ General Duffy’s Waterhole

5/03 | 12-1pm – Madras Community Table @ Inn at Cross Keys Station

5/9 | 5:30-7pm – Bend Community Table @ Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

Not’Cho Grandma’s Bingo is a FREE event but, if you want to guarantee yourself a seat, early access tickets are available for purchase. Look for the BFF ticket (Bingo Friend Forever)! $10 each. Tickets available online at www.mtstar.org/april

About MountainStar

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery (mtstar.org) is a local nonprofit that provides child abuse and neglect prevention services for the most vulnerable children and families in Central Oregon. We are the only program in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties providing therapeutic classrooms, parenting education services, and family support targeted at protecting babies and toddlers who are at significant risk for abuse and neglect. We envision communities that support each parent’s effort to nurture their children’s emotional, physical, and intellectual development in a safe environment.

Now in its 22nd year, MountainStar has served 5,500 children and their families. We provide over 300 hours of direct family support each year and over 98% of children enrolled in our program remain safe from abuse and neglect.