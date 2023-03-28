Northern Ireland terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’

By Catherine Nicholls, CNN

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been raised from “substantial” to “severe,” meaning an attack is highly likely, UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris announced on Tuesday.

The decision to change the threat level was made by the UK’s MI5 security service.

Heaton-Harris said the move was made after an increase in “activity relating to Northern Ireland-related terrorism” including the attempted murder of a police officer last month. While the public should “remain vigilant,” they should not be alarmed, he said.

“The political future of Northern Ireland rests with the democratic will of the people and not the violent actions of the few. Together we will ensure there is no return to the violence of the past,” Heaton-Harris said.

This is a developing story, more to follow…

