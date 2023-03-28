Police search for tiger stolen from home in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Northern Mexico has developed such a habit of exotic animals and violence, that people not only keep tigers as pets — they steal them. Prosecutors in the violent northern state of Sonora said Tuesday they are searching for a full-grown Bengal tiger named Baluma. They say the 5-year-old male tiger was stolen from a home in the state capital, Hermosillo, on Monday. They say the owners had the proper paperwork for keeping the animal. Prosecutors distributed photos of the big cat resting in his cage alongside a dog. Mexico has long had a problem with people keeping — and occasionally losing control of — large cats.

