Some Rutherford Co. schools on lockdown as officials search for Virginia shooting suspect

By WLOS Staff

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Several Rutherford County schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday, March 29, due to “law enforcement operations” in the Chase and Henrietta communities, the sheriff’s office said.

Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg told News 13 Wednesday afternoon that officials were searching for a shooting suspect out of Henrico County, Virginia, who was thought to possibly be in the Chase or Henrietta communities.

Because of the search, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said it asked Rutherford County Schools and Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy to place Chase High School, Chase Middle School and the Caroleen campus of Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy on a “soft lockdown.”

A press release from Henrico Police Department in Virginia said its officers and other first responders responded to a 911 call about a shooting Tuesday, March 28, around 7:26 p.m. The release said the shooting took place inside a residence and was suspected to be domestic-related.

Henrico Police said three victims were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries — two adult females and one juvenile male.

Rutherford County authorities said placing schools on lockdown was a precaution to ensure student safety, and no threats were made to the schools.

The schools are still operating as normal.

